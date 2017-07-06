GNT awards its first scholarships

As part of its continuing focus on educating youth about the appreciation of the arts, Good Neighbors Theatre has awarded its first annual scholarships to two recent area high school graduates. As part of the requirements to receive the scholarships was to submit an essay on how the arts has influenced the life of the applicant.

The Pickett County winner is Autumn Denny, daughter of Kevin and Jenny Denny. Her award was presented at her high school commencement on May 19. Debbie Elder, GNT Board Member, made the presentation as the GNT representative. Autumn is planning to go to Tennessee Tech, having received several other scholarships in addition to this one. She had a lot of formal training in art and has participated in plays at Pickett County High School. Her essay described all the ways she felt her painting and drawing had been important to her mental health.

Keisha Garrett, from Clinton County High School in Albany, was awarded one of the two Good Neighbor Theatre scholarships at the school’s awards night on May 18. Angela Sloan, also a GNT Board Member, presented the award. Her essay described her experience teaching an arts and crafts class to elementary age children at her church as part of a course requirement in a dual credit (high school/college) English class.

Keisha is a member of several clubs and organizations, a member of the CCHS volleyball team, and worked with younger students at Albany Elementary through the 21st Century Program. Keisha plans to attend Somerset Community College where she has already earned several college hours while in high school. Her goal is to become an elementary teacher. She is the daughter of Keith and Debra Garrett.