Tohawnee Gay Stockton, 54, Albany, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2017 at Russell County Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Laura Hughes Denney and was also preceded in death by a brother, Gordon Denney.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Stockton; three daughters and son-in-law, Brenda L. and Timmy Abbott; Tohawnee Renee Davidson and Kimberly Jean Stockton, all of Albany; a sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Clinton Parker, Westport, Indiana; a half-sister, Pat Andes, Albany; a brother, Harold Adkins, Trenton, Ohio; also seven grandchildren.

Funeral serves were held Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.