Teachers with Clinton County ties are among those honored by Campbellsville University

Kentucky’s 2017 Elementary Teacher of the Year, Kellie Jones of Taylor County’s Intermediate School, urged the teachers to whom she spoke at Campbellsville University to “keep your passion for teaching” and “Students today need passionate and energetic influence in their learning and in their lives.”

Jones addressed the 190 teachers throughout the Commonwealth of Kentucky throughout 69 districts as they received Campbellsville University’s Excellence in Teaching Awards during the 31st annual ceremony Saturday, May 20 in Ransdell Chapel.

Among those honored were educators from the Wayne County school system, incluing two teachers from Clinton County.

Honored were: Wayne Roberts, superintendent; Amanda Beck, Walker Early Learning Center; Malissa Atkinson, Wayne County Middle School; and Treba McFall, Wayne County High School.

Beck is a kindergarten teacher at Walker Early Learning Center, where she has been working since 2003.

She graduated in 1996 from Clinton County High School. In 2002, Beck received a bachelor’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. She also obtained her master’s degree in learning and behavior disorders from the same school in 2006.

She is married to David Beck; they have one child, Landyn Beck. Her parents are Vickie and Carter Crouch from Albany.

Atkinson teaches sixth grade social studies at Wayne County Middle School, where she has worked since 2012.

Atkinson graduated in 1986 from Wayne County High School. In 2004, she received a bachelor of science degree from Eastern Kentucky University. Atkinson obtained her master of arts degree from University of Cumberlands in 2009.

She is married to Richie Atkinson and they have two children, Joseph Atkinson and Chelsea Atkinson Shelton. Her parents are Gearlene and Elvis Parmley from Monticello.

McFall teaches English language arts at Wayne County High School, where she has taught since 2007.

She graduated in 1989 from Clinton County High School. In 2005, McFall received a bachelor of arts degree from Western Kentucky University. She obtained her master of arts degree from Union College .

She is married to Terry McFall and they have one child, Brett McFall.