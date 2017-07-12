Ashley Riddle and Andrew Thompson

Riddle-Thompson to wed

Ms. Ashley Riddle of Clinton County, and Mr. Andrew Thompson of Wayne County, will be united in marriage on July 29, 2017 at five o’clock, Eastern Standard Time. The ceremony and reception to follow, will be held at Gap Creek Baptist Church, Monticello, Kentucky with Bro. David Flagler officiating.

Ashley is the mother of Maleigha Jade Riddle and the daughter of Tim West of Pickett County, Tennessee and Rebecca Choate of Fentress County, Tennessee. Andrew is the son of Rick and Audrey Thompson of Wayne County, Kentucky. The couple would like to invite all friends and family to attend. No formal invitations will be sent.