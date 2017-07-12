City council approves resolution supporting Hazard Mitigation Plan

Albany City Council held a special call meeting last Wednesday evening, July 5. The meeting was held due to its regular meeting falling the previous day–the July 4 holiday.

All members were present for the brief meeting, which, other than approval of minutes, contained only two official items of business.

The council did unanimously adopt a resolution in support of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District’s Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan five-year update, as required by law.

Albany Mayor Nicky Smith, who chairs the committee at the AD district on the Hazard Mitigation Plan, explained that participation in the plan was needed to insure that all counties and municipalities in the region would be eligible for federal aid in the event of emergency situations, including weather related disasters.

The resolution, which is presented and approved by all counties in the 10 county district, reads:

“Whereas, certain areas of the City of Albany are subject to periodic flooding, tornadoes, severe winter storms, severe thunderstorms, and landslides and other natural hazards that have potential to cause damage to people and properties within the area.

“The City of Albany desires to prepare and mitigate for such natural hazards.

“….Under the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) requires that local jurisdictions have in place a FEMA-approved Hazard Mitigation Plan as a condition of receipt of certain future Federal mitigation funding after November 1, 2004.

“…the Lake Cumberland Area Development District Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan was developed in accordance with regulations of the Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000 and the guidance provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“The City of Albany fully participated in the FEMA-prescribed mitigation planning process to prepare this Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

“…the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency, Region IV officials have reviewed the Lake Cumberland Area Development District Regional Mitigation Plan five (5) year update (October, 2016) and approved it contingent upon its official adoption of the participating governments and entities.

“…to assist cities and counties in meeting this requirement, the Lake Cumberland Area Development District has facilitated the development of a multi-jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan covering jurisdictions of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District, including the City of Albany…therefore be it resolved that the City of Albany hereby:

1. Adopts those portions of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District Regional Hazard Mitigation Plan that pertain to the City of Albany.

2. Vest the Lake Cumberland Area Development District Regional Hazard Mitigation Committee, Local County/City Hazard Mitigation Subcommittees and local emergency management officials with the responsibility and authority to:

a) Inform all concerned parties of this action.

b) Develop an addendum to this Hazard Mitigation Plan if the jurisdiction’s unique situation warrants such in addendum.

3. Directs the Lake Cumberland District Hazard Mitigation Committee to assure that the Hazard Mitigation Plan be reviewed according to the Plan Maintenance Procedures..of the plan and that any needed adjustment to the plan be developed and presented to Clinton County’s Local County/City Hazard Mitigation Committee and the City of Albany City Council for consideration.

4. Agrees to consider any other official actions that may be reasonably necessary to carry out the objections of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District Regional Hazard Mitigation Action Plan for the City of Albany, and Lake Cumberland Area Development District Region.

The actual plan lays out actions and the process of what to do in the event of an actual man made or natural disaster.

The only other item of business on the agenda was to open bids on a surplus 2001 Crown Vic the city had declared as surplus property and set a minimum bid amount of $1,000. However, no bids were received.

The council voted unanimously to re-advertise via sealed bids, this time selling “as is” without a minimum amount being included.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for Tuesday, August 1 at 5 p.m. at city hall and is open to the public.