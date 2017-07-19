Jeffery Wayne “Jed” York, 53, Albany, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2017. He was a member of Center Point Church of the Nazarene in Burkesville, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce York; his mother, Ann York, both of Albany; two daughters and sons-in-law, Andrea and Dr. Tim Parsons, Burkesville, Kentucky; Laura and Doug Nobles, Fairbanks, Alaska; three sisters, Pam Crabtree, Monticello, Kentucky; Tammie York, Russell Springs, Kentucky; Renee York, Albany; a brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Miranda York, Albany; also three grandchildren, Timothy Ryan Parson and William Matthew and Nita Nobles.

Funeral services were held Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Albany Church of the Nazarene with John Carnes and Dr. Tim Parson officiating. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany. Memorials are suggested to the Center Point Church of the Nazarene in Burkesville, Kentucky.