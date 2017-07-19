Grace White Arms, 93, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017 at the Medical Center at Bowling Green. She was the wife of the late William Arms and a member of Marrowbone Church of Christ.

She is survived by four sons, Roger Arms, Marrowbone, Kentucky; Sherman, David and Phillip Arms, all of Burkesville, Kentucky; a brother, Ferry White, Burkesville, Kentucky; two sisters, Ollie Huff, Glasgow, Kentucky; Mildred Fletcher, Burkesville, Kentucky; also 10 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, July 10, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Dutch Creek Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.