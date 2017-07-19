An Addict's Corner

I have got to give police officers, corrections officers, judges, lawyers, emergency personal, all the court workers, probation and parole officers, counselors, hospitals, doctors, nurses and all the people who work in these offices credit. Almost all of them had to deal with me from time to time over the years.

For the most part they have all been very professional and courteous while doing their jobs. There are only a very few exceptions, but, I cannot blame the attitudes of those exceptions. Over 17 years these folks had to get tired of dealing with me and the problems my addiction was causing.

If I attempt to build something and it were to fall down, I might try rebuilding it. If it continues to fall over and over again, I would only get tired of dealing with it. Yes, I would do my job, but like those who have repeatedly had to deal with me during those years, my attitude about it would likely change.

One incident I do remember happened about 10 years ago. I was wasted high, but I do remember someone had called an official to check me out; I was apparently causing some kind of ruckus. Guess I was acting pretty far out there, I mean I was extremely high. The officer who came and arrested me has had to deal with me multiple times through the years. I have always thought highly of this particular officer, but I realize that he had to be at his wits end with me. I remember him getting me in the back seat of the police car. He sat down in the driver’s seat, fastened his seatbelt and wrote a few things down. Likely about the arrest he had just made. When he finished, he simply looked back and said, “Lee, I’m tired of this!”

Out of all the things I have had to endure over the 17 years of actively using drugs, out of all my encounters with law officers, I remember this particular incident more vividly than any other single encounter with the police. I have had more encounters with the police arresting me then I care to remember. In fact, some of them I don’t remember, but I do know they happened because I never once came to my senses in jail knowing that I walked in because I arrested myself.

I remember bits and pieces of conversations with emergency workers during times that my actions had caused them to have to deal with me directly. Most of the time I was out of my mind, I’m sure. In fact, my latest encounter with the EMTs I have no memory of. But of all the times that I do remember, after a quick glance at me, they would always ask me what drugs I had taken.

I owe all of these individuals, gratitude and respect. I am very grateful for them all today. It has taken a massive number of people dealing with me and my addiction, over and over again in order for me to even be able to sit here and write, trying to convince you to stop or never try this way of life. Some of them still have to deal with me.

You see it’s not only you that you are affecting when using drugs. You’re affecting your family, your friends and the community as a whole. If you are like me, you probably think you’re fine. You may think you are feeling normal, but your appearance and actions speak volumes more to others than they speak to you.

Often you have taken more than you realize because it will take more and more to make you feel what we addicts consider “normal” during our using. My advice? Never try drugs in the first place! This advice is too late for many. I’m sure, however, that those whom it is too late for will advise you in the same manner. I don’t know an addict who has ever told me that if they had it to over, they would choose the path of addiction.

Drugs may seem fun for a very short time. They may seem ok. But it’s really not. Ask the parents of a child who tried drugs for the first time, overdosed and died. Ask the mother of a teenager who lost their son or daughter in a vehicle accident which was caused by someone using drugs. Ask the person serving a life sentences because their drug addiction led them to act in a way which caused their current situation. If I knew what I know now, I would even go to the graves of some of those who have died from using drugs and ask them.

If you use drugs, you will most likely find yourself having to deal with the consequences until your very last breath. For me? I know there are things I will have to do with precision for the rest of my life just to remain free from addictive drugs.

If you have never tried drugs, then why, with any rational thinking, would you choose to try something that carries with it the high probability of causing you so much chaos for the rest of your life? Why would you want to take a chance like that? Maybe if I would have read a few stories like these I would have chosen differently.

The governor of Kentucky recently launched a new campaign. It is called “Don’t Let Them Die”. It was created in an attempt to educate people about opiate addiction and its consequences. I’m asking you; please don’t let it be you who dies from addiction of any drug use.

You may think it wouldn’t happen to you. If you really feel this way, contact me. I will take you to the graves of several who likely thought the very same thing.

It is only through Christ and His good grace, working through all of the people and services mentioned earlier that I am here. If you want to try something that is working for many, especially this addict, try turning it all over to Christ. Let Him do for you what you cannot.

An addict, a child of God, a Christian,

Phillip Lee