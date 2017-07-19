Clinton native Linda Asberry Angelle cited for outstanding health reporting

Less than a year after winning an Emmy for outstanding broadcasting, Clinton County native Linda Asberry Angelle has once again been recognized for her reporting while working behind the television camera at the Texas station she has worked for more than three decades.

Like her Emmy win last fall, Angelle’s latest award was also related to the health field and again involved reporting with KXAS anchor Bianca Castro.

The pair were honored with two Texas Medical Association (TMA) Anson Jones, MD Awards for outstanding health reporting.

Angelle, the daughter of Arawana Asberry and the late Hale Asberry, is a 1976 graduate of Clinton County High School and grew up in the Sugar Valley Community of southeast Clinton County.

The duo won two awards in the large-market television category: first place for “Border Counties Prepare for Local Zika Transmission” and, honorable mention for “Digital Pills Help Patients, Doctors Keep Track of Medications.”

Angelle and Castro learned of the award during an impromptu newsroom ceremony delivered by Linda Siy, MD, family physician and member of TMA’s Council on Health Promotion.

“Zika was as an important topic and a balanced report was needed to provide facts and not promote fear,” Dr. Siy said during the award ceremony. “Digital Pills Help Patients, Doctors Keep Track of Medications was great reporting. The inclusion of a medical ethics expert to talk about the risks of new technology was relevant for a broad audience.”