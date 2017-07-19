As new school year looms, board hears lengthy personnel report

Clinton County Board of Education held its last meeting prior to the start of the new school year on Monday of this week, July 17 with all members present except board member Goldie Stonecipher.

The board first voted to approve between meeting disbursements, voted to pay claims and bills and heard the monthly finance report from Finance Director Mike Reeves.

Board chairperson Paula Key then gave the monthly personnel report, as is always the case at the beginning of a new school year, it was rather lengthy. The report is as follows:

* Certified continuing contracts: Ginger Davis, teacher, district wide; Reshea Fillingham, Christopher Marcum, Spencer Parrigin, teachers at Clinton County Middle School; Katresa Collins, Ashley Neathery, Courtney Norris, and James Walker, teachers at Clinton County High School.

* Certified retired: Tonda Thompson, Mathematics Achievement Fund teacher, Albany Elementary School; Carolyn Brown, teacher at AES; Pamela Miniard, teacher at CCMS and CCHS; Tim Duvall, teacher at CCMS; Joyce Groce, assistant principal, CCMS; Teresa Scott, principal at Clinton County Middle School.

* Certified resignations: Jamie Reagan, teacher at Albany Elementary; Angela Sloan, assistant principal, Clinton County High School; Sabra Albertson, teacher at Albany Elementary; Wendell Maupin, teacher at CCHS; Joshua Moons, Curriculum Specialist at the middle school.

* Certified transfer: Reda Thurman, from Albany Elementary teacher to Albany Elementary Mathematics Achievement Fund teacher.

* Certified hired: Angela Sloan, principal at Clinton County Middle School; Joshua Moons, assistant principal at CCMS; Rebecca Crabtree, teacher at CCMS; Brittany Guffey, Mindie Anderson, Amy Norris, Allison Jarvis, Jared Hunter and Robert McDaniel, teachers at Albany Elementary; Sabra Albertson, assistant principal at AES; Paulette Brinley, Food Service Director.

* Classified retired: Phyllis Smith, Secretary II, Albany Elementary; Mitzi Flowers, clerical assistant, CCMS and CCHS Youth Service Center.

* Classified resignations: Nikki Witherspoon, Food Service Assistant II; Jennifer Harlan, Cross Country Coach, Clinton County High School; Stephanie Shackleford, aide at Clinton County Early Childhood Center.

* Classified hired: Tracie Brown, Secretary II, Albany Elementary; Barbara Polston, aide for special needs children at Albany Elementary; Nikki Witherspoon, Food Service Manager I.

* Classified transfers: Sherri Shelton from aide at the ECC to aide at Albany Elementary; Willette Shelton, from aide at the middle school to aide at AES; Bea Wallace, from aide at CCMS to aide at CCHS; Eva Brown, from aide at the middle school to aide at CCMS and the Early Childhood Center; Sandra Jo Smith, from aide at the ECC to aide at Albany Elementary; Peggy Stinson, from aide at ECC to aide at Albany Elementary.

The board, on a three to one vote, approved policy updates recommended by the Kentucky School Boards Association, with board members Key, Jeff Sams and Kevin Marcum voting yes and board member Gary Norris voting no.

They then approved the 2017-18 year instructional day schedule that had been reviewed at the previous week’s work session, as well as the yearly Code of Pupil Conduct and an agreement with Head Start.

Various student therapy service contracts were then approved, including:

* a contract with Hands on Therapy for the purpose of providing occupational therapy services to students at a cost of $60 per hour and $50 per hour for travel to and from Clinton County from Richmond and Georgetown;

* a contract with Morgan Cimala, physical therapist, for the purpose of providing therapy services to students at a cost of $65 per hour and $25 for travel to and from Clinton County from Pulaski County;

* a contract with Jacinda Gossage, physical therapist assistant, for the purpose of providing therapy services to students at a cost of $45 per hour and $20 per hour travel to and from Clinton County from Wayne County.

The board then approved a non-resident pupil contract with Glasgow Independent Schools, heard the monthly report from Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, a school district safety plan presentation from Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York and brief reports from Stacey Evans and Tim Armstrong, principals at the high school and Albany Elementary School, respectively.

The board then entered into executive session to do the annual superintendet’s formative evaluation with no action being necessary following the evaluation.

The board will conduct a work session on Thursday, August 17 at 4:30 p.m. and the next regular business meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, August 21, both at the Central Office board room and both are open to the general public.