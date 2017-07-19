Next week’s job fair will bring employers, job seekers, face to face

The second annual Chamber of Commerce Job Fair will take place Wednesday July 26, at the Clinton County Community Center from noon until 4 p.m.

Chamber of Commerce Secretary April Speck said there are several local businesses involved in this year’s job fair and the response from last year’s job fair was a success.

“There were several people hired who came to last year’s job fair,” Speck said. “It’s coming up next week. We have 19 confirmed businesses. We have partnered with Kim Gibson of the Kentucky Career Center and she is working from her end to get several businesses to come out.”

The goal of the job fair is to bring people in the community face to face with employers.

“There are a lot of people in the community that are looking for jobs and there are a lot of business who are looking to hire, so we are trying to get those people together,” Speck said. “This is our second year doing this and last year we had 90 people who came out and several of those businesses ended up hiring people who came to the job fair.”

A partial list of those involved in this year’s job fair are:

* Medical Center at Albany

* Keystone Foods

* Cumberland Family Medical Center

* Foothills Academy

* Cowboy Charcoal

* Mutt and Stuff

* June Bugs Diner and King of King Pizza

* Hospice of Lake Cumberland

* Senture

* The Job Shop

* UPS

* Kentucky Loop

* Dr. Schenider

* Stephens Manufacturing

* Somerset Hardwood Flooring

“I know we are up a couple businesses from last year,” Speck said. “We have several who are interested, but have not confirmed yet. I feel like the chamber is trying to give back to the community and bring people together,” Speck said. “I feel like it’s bringing businesses together.”

Speck said working closely with the all the businesses in Albany is a good way to keep the town growing.

One advantage chamber members have is a program that is coordinated through local radio station WANY each month.

“We do Shop at Home and Shop Local on the first Monday of every month,” Speck said. “It gives businesses a chance to advertise and to showcase upcoming events.”

One of the biggest assets to the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce is social media. Speck said she tries to share posts from businesses around town almost daily.

“In this day in time its the way to go,” Speck said. “It’s easier to pull it up on their phone. I think social media is what our county is leaning towards.”

People can find the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook and there is something new almost daily.

“If businesses want to come there is still time to sign up,” Speck said.

Speck said the best way to contact her is at the Chamber of Commerce office at 606-387- 2051. If there is no answer, Speck said to please leave a message and she will return your call.

For those businesses that are planning on attending the job fair on Wednesday, July 26, they will need to bring applications, business cards/banners and general information about the business, pens. Wi-Fi will be available if a laptop computer is needed. Businesses can also bring any other items in order to dress up the booth.