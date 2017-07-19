Grand jury returns several indictments

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened in regular session last Thursday, July 13 and returned several true bills in open circuit court. The following indictments were handed down last week:

* Christopher A. Pierce, the alleged offenses of tampering with a prisoner monitoring device, Class D felony and persistent felony offender second degree, with the offenses occurring on or about June 28.

* Stacey Savage, the alleged offenses of wanton endangerment first degree, Class D felony; terroristic threatening third degree, Class A misdemeanor; and persistent felony offender second degree, the offenses occurring on or about March 14.

* Howard Woodson, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, Class C felony (two counts) and persistent felony offender second degree (two counts), the offenses having occurred on or about September 27, 2016.

* Randall G. Hicks, the alleged offenses of possession of drug paraphernalia, Class A misdemeanor; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance first degree, Class D felony; carrying a concealed deadly weapon-felony offender, Class D felony; and three counts of persistent felony offender first degree, the offenses having occurred on or about May 5.

* Carlos Abraham, the alleged offenses of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, Class C felony and trafficking in a controlled substance third degree, Class A misdemeanor, the alleged offenses occurring on or about August 25, 2016.

* Willie K. Ferrell, Jr., the alleged offenses of criminal trespass third degree; criminal mischief third degree, Class B misdemeanor; and burglary third degree, Class D felony, the offenses having occurred on or about May 24.

* David K. Harding, the alleged offenses of receiving stolen property, Class D felony and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, Class C felony, the offenses having occurred on or about June 6.

* Amber Bowling, the alleged offense of receiving stolen property, Class D felony, the offense having occurred on or about June 1.

* Sarah A. Cash, the alleged offense of receiving stolen property, Class D felony, the offense having occurred on or about June 1.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment was returned by the Clinton County Grand Jury charging a defendant with illegal sexual intercourse involving a minor. The NEWS has chosen not to identify the defendant in this case because doing so would likely also identify the victim. The NEWS does not identify victims of sexually related crimes.

An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)