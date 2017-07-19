Trio from Wayne County arrested on burglary charges after surveillance video is viewed





A review of surveillance video has resulted in the arrest of three Wayne County residents following a burglary at Bonnie’s Highway Gas Station last week.

On Tuesday, July 11 at 11 p.m., video surveillance caught three individuals entering Bonnie’s Highway Gas Station and with the help of the video, Clinton County Sheriff Jim Guffey was able to locate, arrest and charge three individuals in relation to the break-in.

Mary Rains, 21, and Christian King, 22, both of Monticello, were arrested and charged last Wednesday.

Larry Pyles, 28, of Monticello was not arrested until Monday, July 17, according to Guffey.

“We received the call the very next morning when Bonnie opened the store,” Guffey said. “She called and said she needed an officer out there because of a break-in. Through the investigation, she did have a video and we proceeded to watch the video and later identified the three individuals with the help of a couple other different people. .”

Guffey said after they broke into Bonnie’s Gas Station, the three individuals went to Junction Station and according to Guffey, there was a better video and it was easier to identify them.

“They pulled into the pumps with the same exact shirts and it was real plain on their videos,” Guffey said. “After I identified who they were, I called Wayne County for assistance and we actually got Rains and King to come to the police station up there so I could talk to them.”

Guffey then brought Rains and King back to Albany for questioning.

“During the interview, they stated that the other guy, Pyles, broke into the store and they went in to try and talk him out of it or whatever, but they were inside the store for a little bit of time themselves,” Guffey said. “They took numerous cigarettes, loose packs and cartons, they broke into all three drink machines outside as well.”

The drink machine’s padlocks were cut, but the suspects couldn’t completely get into the machines according to Guffey. He said once they got into the store they found the keys and used those to take all the money out of the machines.

“They did have a set of bolt cutters so they cut the padlocks off,” Guffey said. “There wasn’t a large amount in the machines because Bonnie had emptied the machines prior to leaving that afternoon. At the time of the report, she is still getting a list of things they took. There was damage done to the front door. It took them a little while to get in.”

Guffey noted that with the help of the surveillance video, he was able to have two of the suspects in custody in short order.

“Through the investigation I had them located, arrested and lodged in jail within five hours,” Guffey explained.

All three, Pyles, Rains and King, are charged with burglary in the third degree, third degree being in a commercial building while not a customer, four counts of criminal mischief in the first degree, theft by unlawful taking under $500 and criminal trespassing.

“On break-ins and burglaries, unless you get someone to admit to it, it’s very very hard unless you have some outstanding evidence,” Guffey said. “It’s not the same as a television show … CSI has ruined everybody.”

Guffey suggested all business owners to invest in a security system and to conceal the recording device.

“Sometimes when they break into businesses they take the recording devices as well,” Guffey said. “People in the public in general, if you see something out of place call it in and we will check it out. If a vehicle is somewhere and it’s not supposed to be or if it’s at a residence and they know those people are on vacation, call it in. That’s no bother to us … that’s what we do.”

Two charged in

second burglary

In another burglary, Anthony L. Richardson, 18, of Albany, as well as Allen D. Johnson, 36, were arrested Monday and charged in relation to a break-in into Iglesia Pentecostal Unida church on KY Hwy 127.

According to the police reports, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department received a report a church had been broken into.

As a result of the investigation into the burglary, authorities believe that Johnson allegedely entered the church through the basement door. Among some of the items taken was a bass guitar and an acoustic guitar.

Both Richardson and Johnson were charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, $500 or more but less than $10,000.

Richardson was also charged with hindering prosecution or apprehension in the second degree.

After viewing surveillance video taken during a burglary at Bonnie’s Highway Gas Station, authorities were able to arrest three suspects in relation to the break-in. After viewing the top photo, authorities arrested Christian King and Larry Pyles was arrested after the middle image had been viewed while the bottom image resulted in the arrest of Mary Rains. All three suspects are from Monticello.