Linda F. Guffey, 80, of Albany, passed away Monday, July 24, 2017 at The Medical Center Albany. She was preceded in death by a daughter and a grandchild.

Survivors include four sons, Rex Guffey, Albany; Terry Guffey, Annville, Kentucky; Quency Guffey, Hindman, Kentucky; and James Guffey, Nicholasville, Kentucky; two sisters, Barbara Southwood, Albany, and Betty Galvan, Versailles, Kentucky; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Talbott Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2017 with Bro. Bruce Stearns and Bro. Rex Guffey officiating. Burial was at Shelton Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.