Classic Fairy Tales auditions for children at Good Neighbors Theatre

Auditions for Classic Fairy Tales will be Tuesday, August 1st at 6:00 pm at Good Neighbors Theatre, located at 8780 Highway 111. This play is for ages five-10.

There will be numerous parts available for both males and females. It will showcase some of the most popular of Classic Fairy Tales of all time.

The production will be directed by Briahna Alvarez of Byrdstown. Evan Garrett, also of Byrdstown, will be doing lights and sound for the production. As the second of GNT’s Teen Director Series, the production is totally led by local teens, with a cast of young children.

Also needed are people behind the stage, helping with sets and costumes. So if a teen does not want to be in the stage spotlight, there are still great opportunities to be a part of the production.