House Speaker Hoover presented with Chamber MVP Award

Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board Chair Bill Lear, left, and Vice President of Public Affairs Ashli Watts presented Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover with the Chamber MVP Award.

Hoover (R-Jamestown), represents Clinton County as a part of his 83rd Kentucky House District.

Speaker Hoover has always been a strong friend to the Chamber and the business community and this was never more evident than in the historic 2017 legislative session. From the time he was elected to lead the House of Representatives after the 2016 election, Speaker Hoover has had a clear business focus and ensured that many Chamber priorities, which had been on the back burner for many years, saw passage.

“Not only was Speaker Hoover essential in passing pro-business bills like right to work, repeal of the prevailing wage, medical review panels and charter schools, he always has an open door for the Chamber and the business community,” said Kentucky Chamber President and CEO Dave Adkisson. “In this historic year, the Chamber awarded 12 MVP awards, but this is the first presentation, which is fitting. None of the success of this past session would have occurred without the strong leadership from Speaker Jeff Hoover.”