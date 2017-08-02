Library Notes

by Gayla Duvall

What’s new at the Clinton County Public Library? www.clintoncountypubliclibrary.org.

Best Sellers: The Duchess by Danielle Steel; Murder Games by James Patterson; The Silent Corner by Dean Koontz; Camino Island by John Grisham; Two Nights by Kathy Reichs; Wired by Julie Garwood; I Can’t Make This Up by Kevin Hart.

We have had a great summer. We gave away over 1,100 books to children this summer. We had over 2,150 in attendance for our reading program. We made over 280 bags of school supplies to give to the kids. This was made possible by the donations from wonderful people and businesses.

We would like to thank our sponsors: 21st Century; Albany Redi-Mix; Candi Pereira; City Mart; Clinton County Health Hometown; Clinton County Cooperative Extension; Clinton County News; Clinton Jewelers; Columbia Medical; Davis Grocery; Doris Farley; Dyer Drug; Family Resource Center; First and Farmers Bank; I.G.A.; Kelly’s Jewelry and Gifts; Keystone; Klassic Shop; Lee’s Famous Recipe; McDonald’s; Monticello Banking Company; Nancy Melton; Pedigo-Lessenberry; Penny’s Garden Spot; Pepsi; Jimmy Robinson Distributing, LLC; Sarah Stockton; Sassy Scissors; Save-a-Lot; Shearer Drug; Sparks Insurance; Tallent Dentistry; Town & Country Florist; Williams family.

You never know what you’ll find at the public library.