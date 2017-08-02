Dyer, Byers to wed

Caleigh Sloan Dyer and Belknap Andrew Byers, both of Albany, Kentucky, announce their engagement. Ms. Dyer is the daughter of Cindy Dyer and the late James Franklin “Jim” Dyer, III. Mr. Byers is the son of Patricia Powers and Belknap Byers, Jr.

The wedding will be at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Albany First United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. All family and friends are invited to attend. No formal invitations will be mailed.

After the wedding, the couple plan to reside in Pikeville, Kentucky.