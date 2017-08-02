Chamber of Commerce sponsored Job Fair enjoys growth in second year

The Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce hosted its second annual Job Fair last week and according to Chamber of Commerce Secretary April Speck, the event was better than last year, putting local and area employers together in a one-on-one environment with potential employees.

“Our numbers increased from last year’s job fair. We had 83 job seekers last year and 100 this year,” Speck said. “We gained two extra businesses, with a total of 18 this year.”

Speck said there were a total of 16 businesses last year for the first attempt at the event and she is hopeful next year will be even bigger.

“I feel as though it was a success for us at the chamber office and Kentucky Career Center as well as the job seekers and businesses who participated,” Speck said. “Next year we will look at early spring to host another job fair so our local docks can participate,”

Each job seeker completed two surveys, one for Kim Gibson with Kentucky Career Center and the other for the Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce.

Kentucky Career Center will send job opportunities to the ones who completed the survey by mail as they become available.