Trooper Island Camp ends camping season, honors fallen officers at Appreciation Day event Saturday





Clinton County’s Trooper Island Camp, which serves about 700 at-risk and underpriviledged Kentucky children each year with a free week of summer camp, closed out another camping season last week and on Saturday, spent the day celebrating another successful camping season as well as honoring the Kentucky State Police officers who have died in the line of duty.

Above left, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Rick Sanders spoke to the crowd gathered near the Fallen Officer’s Memorial on the north end of Trooper Island, as KSP Trooper and Trooper Island Camp Director Jonathan Biven looks on. Above right, a member of the KSP Honor Guard plays Taps from the porch of the Upchurch Memorial Chapel during the Fallen Officer ceremony.

Below, a wreath, emblazoned with a “thin gray line” ribbon, is placed in front of the Trooper Island Fallen Officer Memorial by another member of the Honor Guard, as other Honor Guard members stand nearby. Biven read the names of the officers who have died while performing their duties as officers of the Kentucky State Police.

