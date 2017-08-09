Board approves Local Planning Committee selection during special meeting

The Clinton County school board, during a special call meeting last Wednesday evening, laid the groundwork that will eventually lead to the final phase of acquiring the Somerset Community College’s Clinton Center, possibly as early as this fall.

With all members present, the board voted to approve the selection for the Local Planning Committee (LPC) members who will ultimately approve an amended District Facility Plan which will include the Clinton Center. Board member Jeff Sams made the motion to approve the committee members, with all members voting in favor.

The board, in relation to the aforementioned action, approved the LPC to move forward in the amendment process of the District Facility Plan, which adds the SCC-Clinton Center to be converted to a new Clinton County Area Technology Center, as well as a new Central Office location.

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief noted that the facilities plan had to be amended to take in the new facility prior to being approved by the Kentucky Department of Education. The amended plan, paperwork and appraisal will all be part of the upcoming process to make the project a reality.

The committee, which is made up of 20 total members including the superintendent, parents, administrators and business leaders, held a meeting to review the amended plan on Thursday with KSBA representative Tim Eaton. A public forum preceded the session and the LPC is to meet again on August 17, possible at the Clinton Center, to actually approve the plan.

(A separate article on the public forum and planning committee meeting held last week can be found beginning on page 1 of this week’s Clinton County News.)

During last week’s call meeting, the board also voted, on a motion by board member Kevin Marcum, to appoint Julie York, in her capacity as Director of Pupil Personnel, to serve on the Certified Evaluation Appeals Panel and re-appoint Reda Thurman as alternate member, with terms for each effective July 1 of this year through June 30, 2019.

The board deferred action at this time on declaring a Special Education position at Albany Elementary School as an emergency position with no qualified application available. The issue will be addressed at a later time.

The Local Planning Committee meeting, scheduled for August 17, will be at 5:30 p.m. with the exact location to be announced. The meeting will be preceded by a public hearing and is open tot he public.