Zachary Taylor Gray, 20, Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, August 3, 2017 as a result of a motorcycle accident.

He is survived by his father, John David Gray, Burkesville, Kentucky; a daughter, Hadley Mariah Gray, Glasgow, Kentucky; a brother, John Harley Gray, Burkesville, Kentucky; a sister, Kalena McKenzie Gray, Albany; paternal grandparents, Dudley and Becky Gray, Burkesville, Kentucky; maternal grandmother, Barbara Sue McClain, Celina, Tennessee; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held Sunday, August 6, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Norris-New Funeral Home with final resting place in McDonald Cemetery in Clay County, Tennessee. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.