James E. Wise, 72, New Castle, Indiana, passed away Friday, August 4, 2017 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital. He was the son of the late William K. and Nina Kearne Wise and attended Full Gospel Cross Roads Church.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lee Lacy Wise; two sons, James (Tabatha) Wise, Jr. and Bobby (Lisa) Wise; four brothers, Jack, David (Pam), Gene (Cheryl) and Donald (Bolinda) Wise; a sister Sue Conner, also five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Marcum Community Funeral Home with final resting place in South Mound Cemetery West Lawn Addition. Arrangements are being made through Marcum Community Funeral Home of New Castle. Online condolences may be made at www.MarcumFuneralHome.com.