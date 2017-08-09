Reba Lee Fryman, 79, of Albany, passed away Monday, August 7, 2017 at The Medical Center – Albany. She was the daughter of the late George G. and Sally D. Ballew McWhorter and a member of Stony Point Baptist Church.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Ward and Ben McWhorter and a sister Doris Jones.

Survivors include her husband, Richard Fryman; two sons, Jeffery Wayne (Gail) and Michael Gregory Fryman; four sisters, Joyce Gregory, Barbara Delpha, Joan Caylor and Dot (Fred) Hurt; two brothers Ireland and Jim McWhorter; four grandchildren, Jeremy (Beth) Fryman, Jessica (William) Johnson, Alexandria (Alex) Eaton, and John Michael Fryman; six great-grandchildren; and special friends, Lala Haddix, Kathy Bernard, and Patricia Flowers.

Services were held Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Stony Point Baptist Church with Rev. Jim England and Rev. Larry Brown officiating. Burial was in McWhorter Cemetery on Grider Hill Dock Road.

Haddix Funeral Home of Albany was in charge of arrangements.