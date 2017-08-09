Bret Allen Shelton, 23, Albany, passed away Monday, July 31 at his residence. He was a member of Elk Ridge Baptist Church in Monticello and grandson of the late Kenny Hacker and the late Samuel Everett Shelton.

He is survived by two daughters, Makenzie Sue Grace Shelton and Baylee Elizabeth Rose Shelton; his father and step-mother, James Everett and Shannon Shelton, all of Albany; his mother and step-father, Renea and Jimmy Branscum, Bronston, Kentucky; paternal grandmother, Janice Hacker, Byrdstown, Tennessee; paternal grandmother, Joann Shelton, Albany; four brothers and sisters, Abigail Shelton, Kate Branscum and Land and Kevin Hughes.

Funeral services were held Friday, August 4, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Bruce Stearns and Bro. Harvey Atkinson officiating. Final resting place in Shelton Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.