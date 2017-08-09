Coline H. Gibson, 103, passed away Wednesday, August 2, 2017. She was born May 1, 1914 in Clinton County, Kentucky to the late Sherd and Belle Hay. She was a member of Broadway Church of the Nazarene for 64 years until its closure and was very active in this church serving in various departments. Currently, she was a member of Grace Community Church of the Nazarene. Mrs. Gibson taught nine years in a one room school in Clinton County. She later retired from Jefferson County Public Schools after teaching first grade for 26 years.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Gibson; infant daughter, Marilyn Lou Gibson; brothers, Dr. Floyd Hay (Rose), Richard Hay (Vollie), Horace Hay (Ruby); a dear sister, Pauline Sawyer (Charles); nephew Dickie Sawyer; nieces Betty Riddle, Virginia LaCaillade, and Clara Jean Hay.

She is survived by sons, Terry Gibson (Karen) and Russell Gibson (Peggy); grandson, Chris Gibson (Nell); granddaughter, Amy Gibson; three great-granddaughters, Addilyn Gumm, Avery Gumm, Kate Gibson; one great-grandson, Collins Gibson. She is also survived by 11 very special nieces and nephews; great and great-great-nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. For the past seven years Coline resided at Rose Anna Hughes Presbyterian Home where she was very happy and had many friends.

A service to celebrate Coline’s life was held 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 7, 2017 at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd., Louisville, Kentucky with interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of your choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.archlheady.sourthernfh.com.