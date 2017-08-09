Kentucky State Police needs your vote

The Kentucky State Police will be celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2018. In anticipation of this milestone, the agency is seeking the support from Kentucky citizens for a special project to recognize its long service to the Commonwealth.

KSP will participate in a friendly competition alongside other state law enforcement agencies throughout the U.S in the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) “2018 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.” The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premier January position of the association’s 2018 wall calendar. KSP’s photo features one of its newest Dodge Charger cruisers in a horse farm setting complete with two retired equine champions.

To accomplish this, KSP needs the help of all citizens. The competition is tough. The 2016 winner collected 18,174 votes.

Voting begins on Friday, August 4 at 12:00 p.m. EST on the AAST Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/StateTroopers/photos/?tab=album&album_id=1628706990536120 and ends on Friday, August 14 at 5:00 p.m. EST, so timing is critical. Only “like” votes will be counted.

Show your support for Kentucky’s “Thin Gray Line” by visiting the AAST Facebook page and voting today and don’t forget to pass the word along to family, friends and other contacts through email and social media.