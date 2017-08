Two Clinton County youngsters are sporting new wheels as the summer comes to a close, thanks to the Blue Bird Cafe summer school feeding program.

Bryson Farzho, above, and Shaila Pascual, below, were the lucky winners of new bicycles that were given away through the program. Each time a youngster enjoyed a meal from the Blue Bird Cafe Bus, their name was entered into the pool, with these two being the lucky names drawn out recently.