Medical Center of Albany holds ribbon cutting





The Medical Center of Albany recently purchased Dr. Tracy Cross’ surgical practice in order to incorporate it within the hospital. Dr. Cross said Friday it will allow the people of Clinton County to get better care without having to drive long distances to other locations. The purchase of the surgical center will also allow two more general surgeons and according to Cross, there will be specialist and sub-specialist added to the staff in order to provide the proper care for people in the area. Below, several nurses and spectators came out Friday for the ribbon cutting. The hospital provided lunch for those who came.