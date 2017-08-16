Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Gridiron action comes to Bulldog Field Friday

Although it still feels like summer outside – after all it is still August – make no mistake about it – fall is on the way and there is no better proof of that than a look at the calendar showing Football Friday Night Lights gets under way this week on Bulldog Field.

The Bulldogs will be playing host to the Eagles of Fort Knox when the 2017 season starts Friday night – two teams that have not met before this modern era of the return of football to Clinton County High School.

Coach Jamie Miller’s Dawgs are coming off of a 5-5 season in 2016 and are once again playing outside of the district competition as we continue to build the program.

Fort Knox finished last season with a 2-9 record, losing to Crittenton County in their post-season appearance. The Eagles compete in the 1-A class.

Kick-off Friday night is slated for 7:00 p.m. and the gates should open about an hour earlier, giving plenty of time for fans to enjoy some tailgaiting.

Weather forecast for kick-off calls for partly cloudy skies with a game-time temperature of 64 degrees and little to no chance of rain.

Our production efforts continue on the annual CCHS Fall Sports Preview special section, which will give a close-up look at not only the Bulldog football team, but the players, coaches and teams that make up all of the fall sports lineup that also includes golf, volleyball, soccer and cross country.

All “A” Classic is back in Richmond

I mentioned a few weeks ago that the All “A” Classic Board of Directors was looking for a new home for it’s state basketball tournament after plans began moving ahead to demolish the Frankfort Convention Center, where the tournament has been held for the past six years.

This past weekend, it was announced by the All “A” Classic board that after looking at several proposals from different venues, they had made the decision to take the tournament back to Richmond and Alumni Coliseum’s McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU.

Eastern is just one of several locations to have hosted the tournament since it went statewide in 1990, but the campus did play host to the tournament for 20 years.

It seems almost, after attending so many All “A” tournaments in Richmond, including the two years that saw our own Lady Bulldogs claim back to back championships in 2003 and 2004, that the event has actually “returned home”.

Here’s hoping our fans will be making trips this year to Richmond to watch both of our varsity basketball squads on the McBrayer floor.