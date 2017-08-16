Clinton Grand jury convenes Monday

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened on Monday, August 14 and handed down the following indictments in open Circuit Court.

* Michael S. Glidewell: Criminal trespass first degree, Class A misdemeanor; burglary second degree, Class C felony and persistent felony offender second degree, in relation to entering the residence of Troy Stearns on or about May 10. Also, criminal mischief first degree, Class D felony, criminal trespass third degree and burglary third degree, and persistent felony offender second degree in connection with entering a building belonging to Frank Patrick on or about May 11.

* Cody D. Chilton: Theft by unlawful taking less than $500, Class A misdemeanor, by taking property belonging to Gloria Ferguson on or about June 4, criminal trespass first degree, Class A misdemeanor by entering the residence of Mike and Gloria Ferguson, possession of a controlled substance first degree, Class D felony, fleeing or evading police on foot and burglary second degree, both Class D felonies.

* Anthony L. Richardson: Hindering prosecution or apprehension first degree, Class D felony; theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $10,000 in relation to a theft of Penecostas Ingelacelous Church and criminal mischief first degree, and burglary third degree, Class D felonies, in relation to the church incident that occurred on or about July 15.

* Allen D. Johnson: theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $500 but less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree and burglary third degree, Class D felonies, in relation to theft and damage to Penecostas Ingelacelous Church that occurred on or about July 15.

* Michael E. Thompson: First degree sexual abuse, Class D felony, by subjecting a minor under 16 to sexual contact, on or about June 24.

* Nigil Guffey: Criminal mischief first degree, Class D felony, by causing damage to a 2014 Dodge Charger, the property of Benjamin Huddleston II, on or about June 27.

* Melinda S. Smith: Fraud or false statement in obtaining assistance benefits, Class D felony, when between February 2011 and December 2013, defendant allegedly reported household income and improperly received SNAP benefits for a total overpayment of $12,939.00.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Those individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)