York sentenced to 15 years

Ricky Lee York

A Tennessee man who was originally charged with multiple counts of arson and attempted murder has entered guilty pleas on two separate single counts and upon formal sentencing will receive a total 15-year sentence, according to court records.

Ricky Lee York, of Celina, Tennessee, was to stand trial in Clinton Circuit Court on Monday, August 14, but after jury roll call was completed, he accepted a plea agreement with the Commonwealth.

York pled guilty to one count each of assault and arson, with a 15 year sentence on each charge to run concurrent for a total of 15 years. Under state laws, the defendant will be required to serve a minimum of 85 percent of that sentence prior to being eligible for parole.

York had originally been scheduled to stand trial earlier in the year, but his trial was postponed. He was originally charged with three counts of attempted murder, one count of first degree arson and four counts of persistent felony offender in relation to a house fire in the Huntersville community of Clinton County in which there were three residents at home at the time of the fire.

The fire occurred on March 11 of last year at 77 Old Kentucky Road. York was arrested by Kentucky State Police about a week later.

Final sentencing will be held at a later date by Circuit Judge David L. Williams, who presided over the case, which was prosecuted by Commonwealth Attorney Jesse Stockton. York was defended by Public Advocate attorney Brad Shuffett.

Meanwhile, trial dates have been scheduled for this fall in two other major profile cases, according to Commonwealth Attorney Stockton.

Travis Slone, of Albany, whose first trial in Clinton Circuit Court earlier this spring resulted in a hung jury, and declared a mistrial, will be retried on manslaughter charges on November 20.

Slone was originally charged by authorities with murder in relation to the shooting death of James Guffey last September at a residence on Hwy. 738 just inside the city limits of Albany. He was later indicted by a local grand jury on the lesser charge.

His case also saw different original trial dates set prior to a trial actually taking place, which resulted in a hung jury when jurors apparently could not come to an agreement on guilt or innocence on the charge.

According to Stockton, a new trial date has also been scheduled for Lisa Sue York and Danny Joe Stearns, both of Albany, that being tentatively set for November 13.

Those defendants are charged in relation to a robbery, stabbing and beating of an elderly Clinton County man, Bill Russell, last November.

Both defendants are charged with attempted murder, first degree assault and theft of a vehicle (the victim’s) in relation to that crime, which occurred on November 8, 2016 in the Bell Camp area of Piney Woods.