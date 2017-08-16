Clinton students will stay home Monday with ‘Cyber Day’ eclipse assignment

The Clinton County School system announced last week that it was following a trend of many schools across Kentucky to allow students to stay home next Monday when the “Great American Eclipse” will occur.

Originally, students were going to attend school as usual, but as the eclipse date loomed closer, many educators across the state began expressing concerns that varied from student safety to school liability during the event.

Clinton County students and parents/guardians were notified last week of the change in plans when it was decided that Monday would be used as a Non-Traditional Day, also known as a “Cyber Day” and students would stay home to view the eclipse with their parents and / or guardians.

Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief told the Clinton County News on Monday afternoon of the decision and she gave more details about the plan in an email sent to the NEWS Tuesday morning.

“Clinton County Schools has decided to utilize Monday, August 21st as a Non-Traditional Day (Cyber Day) to provide students the opportunity to observe the total eclipse safely with parents and guardians,” Nasief said. “Students will be provided an eclipse kit which will include approved safety glasses.”

By using the non-traditional day system for the Monday event, the day will count as a normal school day for the system.

“The Clinton County Schools website contains instructions on how to safely view the eclipse. Students will be required to complete instructional assignments which will fulfill daily attendance for that day,” Nasief said. “We hope that every student will enjoy this unique opportunity to experience the eclipse safely.”

While some schools in Kentucky are opting to keep students in a classroom environment during Monday’s eclipse, a number of school systems that is increasing daily are opting to do the same as the Clinton County system opted for last week by allowing the students to stay home for the “once in a lifetime” viewing event.

While student safety and system liability was a concern for many systems, school systems located in the eastern time zone also realized that the eclipse would occur near the time when schools would be dismissing and students would be on buses en route to their homes.