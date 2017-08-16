Season opener will see Dawgs take the field Friday night against Fort Knox Eagles





The Clinton County High School Football Team took the field Friday night for a scrimmage game against Jellico, Tennessee, and also used the scrimmage as this year’s annual “Meet the Bulldogs.”

In the top photo, the Bulldogs team burst through paper held by the Clinton County Varsity Cheerleaders.

Friday night’s event also served as a time for introdutions, shown in the bottom photo, allowing the fans to get to know this year’s team, including several younger players who make up the middle school team, as well as an introduction of the cheerleading squad.

Face painting was also available as in the photo above, as Jordan Cross painted a mega phone on the face of Isabella Oesterreicher before the scrimmage started.

In the photo right, Alex Stephens gave Gina Dalton a hug after receiving the Mark “Tank” Dalton Football Camp Award.

The award was given to Stephens based on dedication to the football program (arriving early and staying late) and was picked by this year’s current coaching staff.

Mark Dalton passed away earlier this year and was an assistant coach of the high school football team for several years as well as a standout player for the Bulldogs.

Clinton County will host Fort Knox Friday night at Bulldog Field for its first home game with a 7 p.m. kick off.



