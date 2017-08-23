Virginia Ann Flowers, 87, Philpot, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. She was the daughter of the late James and Gladys Smith Adkins and was also preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Carl B. Flowers; two sons, Ron (Wanda) and William (Nancy) Flowers; two daughters, Karen Cooper and Katherine Bigger; also seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Monday, August 21, 2017 at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville with final resting place in Karns Grove Cemetery in Philpot. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Hospice of Western Kentucky in Owensboro. Arrangements were made through Cecil Funeral Home of Whitesville, Kentucky. Online condolences may be made at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.