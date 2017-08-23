Superintendent gets contract extension during board work session

Clinton County Schools Superintendent Charlotte Nasief, just a couple of weeks following her annual evaluation, was awarded a contract extension by the school board at a work session held last Thursday, August 17 with all members present.

The contract issue was one of three action items on the agenda.

The board, on a motion by Kevin Marcum, seconded by Jeff Sams, approved the following motion “to award a new contract to Charlotte Nasief for a term of four (4) years to begin on the first day of July, 2018 through the 20th day of June, 2022; to approve the contract submitted by (board attorney) Angie Capps and approved as to its legality…and to authorize the board chairperson to execute the contract on behalf of the board. The motion stipulates Nasief will be appointed as Secretary of the Board for the comparable term for no additional salary (as secretary).”

The motion did not stipulate the annual salary of the superintendent under the new extended contract.

The motion to approve the contract extension passed 4-1 with board members Paula Key and Goldie Stonecipher also voting yes and board member Gary Norris voting no.

In another action item, the board, on a motion by Sams, voted unanimously to approve the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) funding assurances for the 2017-18 school year and also voted, on a motion by Norris, to approve a trip for FFA students to the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville on August 18.

The board discussed athletics with CCMS and CCHS principals Angela Sloan and Stacey Evans, respectively, and Superintendent Nasief also conducted a work session on several issues that were voted on at the board’s regular meeting held Monday night of this week, with a separate article on that meeting appearing on page 1.