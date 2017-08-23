Court keeps county tax rates at 2016 levels

County tax rates will remain the same as 2016 levels for the upcoming tax year after Clinton Fiscal Court opted to keep rates unchanged. The action was taken at the regular monthly meeting of the court last Thursday, August 17 with four of six members present. Magistrate Patty Guinn was again absent due to family medical issues. Also absent was magistrate Hershell Key.

The county tax rate was among several items of business on the meeting’s agenda, with the most discussion centering around the animal rescue coordinator position, in which a separate article appears on page 1.

There was basically no discussion when the issue of tax rates was presented to court members, which had the option of taking the four percent compensating rate which would have set the real property rates at 6.7 and tangible at 7.8 cents per $100 assessed value.

Magistrate Ricky Craig made the motion to set the tax rates the same as 2016, at 6.5 cents on real property and 7.8 cents per $100 on tangible/personal, inventory, water and aircraft. The motion was seconded by Magistrate Terry Buster and passed by unanimous vote.

The court also dealt with a couple of different petitions by residents who wanted roads accepted into the county road system, one was in the Third District, about two tenths of a mile to be known as Kylee Lane. This was presented by magistrate Buster.

Another was a road in the Fifth District, presented by magistrate Craig, in the Hogback area about four tenths of a mile to be known as Soaring Eagle Hawk’s Nest Road.

These were the first petitions for roads from residents to be submitted since the adoption of a revised county road ordinance earlier this summer and county attorney Michael Rains again explained the process and steps necessary to completely approve adoption of a road into the county road system.

The court, in adhering to the ordinance process, appointed three total viewers, two magistrates and the county road foreman, who will file a report and landowners must pay for fees such as advertising and surveys. Once those steps are taken, the court will vote as to whether or not to accept the road.

At least three landowners have to be served on any adopted road taken into the county system and judge-executive Richard Armstrong noted following the meeting that just because a road is adopted and maintained, it does not automatically mean all roads would or feasibility be able to be blacktopped.

In other business, the court:

* Voted to add a $10 key return deposit for each Community Center rental fee, making the total cost to use the facility $25, with $10 to be returned to the rentor when the key is returned to the judge’s office.

* Approved a resolution to apply, in conjunction with the City of Albany, for a TAP grant, which if approved, would see sidewalks constructed north of Albany beginning around Talbott Funeral Home out to the park and school area.

* Sheriff Jim Guffey informed the court of a second annual program in which local law enforcement in six counties, including Clinton, are teaming with a Somerset based Christian school to purchase up to 1,000 bikes to children in the area ages five through 12 and will be given away under a voucher program in October.

Guffey said his department would be working with the school district to help implement the Keepin’ It Movin’ program locally and more details on the bike drive, which could benefit almost 200 local children, will be published in a later issue of the Clinton County News.

* Voted to pay claims and bills on a 3-2 vote, with magistrates Buster and Johnny Russell voting yes and magistrates Craig and Mickey Riddle voting no and judge Armstrong breaking the tie with a yes vote.

* Approved fund transfers.

* Acknowledged receiving the monthly treasurer’s report and Data Security reports for audit purposes from both the sheriff and county clerk’s offices.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, September 21 at 5 p.m.