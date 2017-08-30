Edna Lorene Ayers, 85, Albany, passed away Monday, August 21, 2017 at the Medical Center-Albany. She was the wife of the late Carlie Ayers, a member of Cumberland City Methodist Church and was also preceded in death by a daughter Judy Melton and two sons, Ronnie and Ricky Ayers.

She is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law, Lynn Ayers, Shelia Massengale and Lisa and Bill Shelton, all of Albany; Becky and Richard Marcum, Alpha, Kentucky; a son, Odell Ayers, Albany; also seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two nephews, and two nieces.

Funeral services were held Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Ted Burchett, Bro. Bruce Stearns and Dr. Wm. C. Powell officiating. Final resting place in Hopkins Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.