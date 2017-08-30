Drydens to celebrate 62nd anniversary

Happy 62nd anniversary to Ruth and Gerald Dryden. They were united in marriage on September 4, 1955 by the bride’s father, Rev. C. R. Thrasher at Pennsylvania Ave. Church of the Nazarene, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Drydens have two sons, Dewayne and Patty live Hermitage, Tennessee and have one son, Daniel, who is a junior at Ezell Harding High School. Don and Kitty live in Franklin, Tennessee. Their son, Will, is a senior at Middle Tennessee State University. Their daughter Brittany is married to Scott Hammrick and on June 2, 2017, they welcomed Ruth’s and Gerald’s great-granddaughter, Katie Grace. She is the glimmer of Ruth’s and Gerald’s eyes these days.

During these years living in Albany, Ruth has been a teacher in the Clinton County School System, has worked in public assistance and has served as a personal shopper and wardrobe advisor at the Klassic Shop.

Gerald also taught in the Clinton County Schools for 31 years and has coached numerous ball teams. Another of Gerald’s skills is wood- working. If you have attended any local craft fairs, you have probably acquired a piece of Gerald’s handiwork for your home.

Lifetime residents of Clinton County and long time teachers, they have touched the lives of many students over the years and now find those students to be the ones caring for them in many offices across the county. Through these happy years, they have been blessed to share extensive travels and rich experiences with many family and friends. As members of the (Albany) First Baptist Church, they are now finding new and exciting opportunities to participate in the community they love.