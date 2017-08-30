Operation Christmas Child annual shoebox drive holds kickoff event

One of the largest Christian ministry catered to reaching literally millions of children across the world using the “spirit of Christmas” has kicked off another campaign, including locally, as Operation Christmas Child, a ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, got underway in Clinton County Sunday night, August 27 at the local relay center, Albany First Baptist Church.

An estimated 200 local residents, representing both churches and individuals from Clinton and Cumberland counties attended the opening kick-off events, according to local community coordinator Kathy Conner, who has been working with the shoebox program for several years now.

This year’s OCC theme is “God Speaks Every Language” and the theme statement is evident in the fact that children in approximately 102 countries nationwide benefit from shoeboxes filled with gifts and supplies shipped around the world from giving individuals, churches, organizations, schools and others.

Albany First Baptist Church, which was recently recognized by Samaritan’s Purse as being a local relay center for five years, is now in its sixth year as being a relay location where shoeboxes are loaded and shipped around the globe.

The opening kick-off Sunday night included special music by the First Baptist Church children’s choir as well as Emily Ramage of Columbia. The guest speaker was regional coordinator Vickie Hughes, who presented a CD presentation from last year’s Operation Christmas Child event.

There were also various prayers offered up, including a prayer by Sydney Dominguez for the children receiving the boxes; a prayer by Mike Lawson for safe transportation and port entry for the boxes; and a prayer (in Latvian language) for those packing boxes by Val Lulaks.

Operation Christmas Child, both worldwide and locally, continues to grow in numbers, as last year, a new record of 2,064 boxes were filled locally with a goal for this year being set at 2,100 boxes.

Conner’s husband, Paul, did some math from last year’s event worldwide, noting that some five million people, many youngsters, gave a profession of faith via the OCC program, which represents 13,700 professions of faith per day; 571 per hour, or 60 every nine and a-half minutes.

A total of 11,500,000 boxes were collected all toll last year, meaning one profession of faith decision per 2.3 boxes filled, and more locally, of the 2,064 boxes, 897 decisions to follow Christ as a result of Operation Christmas Child, showing the positive impact the ministry has each year around the world.

There are a few subtle changes, due to customs regulations, time and safety, this year of things that cannot be included when filling shoeboxes shipped out-of-country, with those being no candy or toothpaste products allowed.

Conner said that due to the ingredients in these items, they could not be handled through customs, but added that “anything other than candy, toothpaste, liquid items or sharp objects such as knives” are generally accepted, especially toys, hygiene products and school related supplies.

Also, the cost of shipping per box had increased this year, from $7 to $9 and anyone shipping boxes, whether it be individuals, churches or groups, were asked to add the $9 per box fee to assure the boxes are delivered.

This year, the primary collection week will be November 13-20, and Conner noted that, as always, volunteers to help fill and load the boxes onto transport trucks are needed.

Although the specific countries where local shoeboxes are shipped isn’t known until sometime in the fall, the actual collection of boxes began during the kick-off event last Sunday and many times, churches and individuals collect and fill boxes year-round.

The shoebox collections in 2016 from Clinton and Cumberland counties went to at least five different countries.

Shoeboxes collected locally are taken via truck to the transfer station in Somerset, then trucked on to Beacon Hill, North Carolina for processing prior to being shipped overseas.

Operation Christmas Child, although a primary project of several churches, is not only for churches, Conner noted, as anyone can participate.

Each year, individuals, school groups, civic organizations, clubs and even government related entities such as extension services and others make Operation Christmas Child a worthwhile project and Conner urges any such organization or group to participate.

The kick-offs, such as the one held last week at Albany First Baptist, focus on the drive and is a means of giving the public information on exactly what OCC is about, how it operates, and its mission, as well as encouraging participation.

In all, over 120 countries benefit and primary packaging is done in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany.

In general, usually at least 20 churches or more in Clinton County take part in collecting shoeboxes as a church project/mission.

Operation Christmas Child, a Christian ministry of Samaritan’s Purse headed by Rev. Franklin Graham, is now an anniversary of sorts for Clinton County’s participation since this will be the 10th year locally for shoebox collections.

The program benefits needy children, ages two to 14, around the world, especially in impoverished countries.

Samaritan’s Purse offers these quick suggestions on what is needed to pack your shoebox: Get a standard size shoebox (preprinted boxes are available online); select a “wow” toy such as a doll, soccer ball with pump or stuffed animal; fill with other fun toys, hygiene items and school supplies; pray (for the child who will receive the box); include a $9 donation for shipping and other costs; and, drop off your shoebox gift during the National Collection Week, November 13-20.

Items most needed for the shoeboxes include, but are not limited to, some of the following items: small toys, stuffed animals, pencils, crayons, notebooks, hygiene items such as soap (Ivory preferred), combs, shoes (such as sandals) items of clothing, hair bands, t-shirts, and sunglasses.

For more information about Operation Christmas Child, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website at: ww.samaritanspurse.org or www.samaritanspurse.org/occ or call 1-800-353-5949. For local information on how to participate in the shoebox drive, or to volunteer in any way, contact Kathy Conner or Albany First Baptist Church at 387-5909.