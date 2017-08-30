Keepin’ It Moving’ to provide bikes for children in Clinton, other counties

An organization called Keepin’ It Movin’ will be holding its “Bliss for Blessings 2” bicycle giveaway in October and up to 150 or more local children who may not be able to otherwise afford a new bike will benefit from the program.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department is helping organize the local portion of the program, which will benefit children ages five through 12 in six counties, which will also include Pulaski, Casey, Russell, Wayne, and Lincoln counties.

Sheriff Jim Guffey presented the plan to the Clinton County Fiscal Court at its August meeting and presented a letter from David L. Bennett, Jr., Executive Director of the organization, which explained much of how the program works.

The letter reads, for the most part, as follows:

“We are excited to announce that we will be having our “Bliss for Blessings 2” bicycle giveaway this year on October 21, 2017. The scope of the event is much like last year. We will be purchasing and give away at least 1,000 bicycles in a range of sizes to children ages 5-12 in the counties of Pulaski, Casey, Russell, Wayne, Clinton and Lincoln.

“This year we have added providing a new bicycle helmet for each recipient to ensure a safer experience.

“We will distribute vouchers through local churches, The Housing Authority, school systems and other organizations. Our new vouchers will be about the size of a post card which will make the information easier to access. Details of the event will be on the back side of the voucher card including pick up time, gender, bike size, etc.

“The event will be held at the Somerset Christian School in the gynasium/auditorium.

“We will have first responders, including police officers and state troopers to accompany the children to their bicycles in an effort to create a positive view of law enforcement for each child.

“I am contacting local area businesses and community leaders to partner with us in making this event a success again this year. We are purchasing our bicycles directly from Huff at a discounted rate. We also have a wholesale dealer for our helmets which will add a substantial financial burden above the cost of our event from last year.

“All money donated will go exclusively to the cost of our bicycles and helmets. All administrative work and additional labor is volunteered with no cost to us. I would like to note that all assembly of bicycles is provided by the Lake Cumberland Youth Development Center in Wayne County. We are beginning to purchase the bicycles and will continue throughout the next several weeks as we gear up to make this year’s even another successful blessing for our community.

“We are excited about this community event and would love to have you partner with us to make this year’s “Bliss for Blessings 2” an event our community can be encouraged and blessed by.”

The correspondence also lists a link containing a video from the 2016 initial “Bliss for Blessings” event at: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LaQuIbivw.

Sheriff Guffey requested the support of the fiscal court and the community for this worthy event for our youth and noted he would be working in coordination with the local school district and may even like to take buses to Somerset on the day of the giveaway for children to pick up their bicycle, and also organize assistance for families who need transportation to go and pick up the bikes.

Sheriff Guffey said this was the first year that Clinton County has participated in the bike giveaway program.

He said the process in which children are chosen to receive bikes would go through two primary sources, the local school districts, primarily School Resource Officers, and Clinton County Fiscal Court members (magistrates), who will refer children most in need for the vouchers to receive a bicycle.

“I’m going to try and help get as many deserving children in Clinton County bicycles as I can,” the sheriff said.

Keepin’ It Movin’ is a 501-c-3 organization, therefor all donations are fully tax deductible. To make donations or for more information please visit www.keepinitmoving.org.

For more information on how to donate monetarily to help purchase bikes or volunteer locally to help children pick them up, you can contact sheriff Jim Guffey or call the sheriff’s department at 387-5111.