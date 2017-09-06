Randall K. Antle, 57, Albany, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2017 at The Medical Center-Albany. He was the son of the late Theodore and Margie Johnson Antle.

He is survived by two sisters and brothers-in-law, Myrtle and Johnny Stearns, Albany; Anna and Larry Odle, Noblesville, Indiana; and a brother, James W. Antle, Albany.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Joe Summers officiating. Final resting place in Hare Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funreal Home of Albany.