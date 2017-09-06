Anthony Lynn “Tony” Cerrato, 65, Russell Springs, Kentucky and formerly of Albany, passed away Thursday, August 31, 2017 at the VA Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. He was the son of the late Joseph and Betty Craig Cerrato.

He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Shawn and Jennifer Cerrato of Russell Springs, Kentucky; a sister and brother-in-law, Pamela and Maloy Aaron, Albany; two grandchildren, Braydon and Brianna Cerrato and a niece, Carla Short.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Rev. Troy Grider officiating. Final resting place in Peolia Cemetery with Military Honors at the funeral home. Arrangements were made through Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.