Linda Gale Abston Hurt, 63, Albany, passed away Friday, September 1, 2017 at The Medical Center at Albany. She was the daughter of the late Wendell and Audie Pyles and a member of Cumberland City United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Otis E. Hurt; two daughters and sons-in-law, Dianna and Tim Ayers; Shannon and Danny Guffey; two sons, Brian and C.J. Abston, all of Albany; four sisters and brothers-in-law, Faye and Bob Bertram, Monticello, Kentucky; Brenda and Jimmy York, Columbia, Kentucky; Patricia and Johnny Alberetson and Becky and David Hull, all of Cookeville, Tennessee; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Lonnie and Jewell Pyles and Ronnie and Sandy Pyles, all of Albany; also 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donald McGill and Bro. Nathan Boils officiating. Final resting place in Memorial Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.