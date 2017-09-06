Frances Key, 82, Albany, passed away Satuday, September 2, 2017 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest Key, Albany; a daughter, Tina M. Gibson, Monticello, Kentucky; two sons and daughters-in-law, Freddie R. and Diane Sears, Frankton, Indiana; Michael F. and Laura Key, Greenfield, Indiana; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Wanda Bertram, New Casttle, Indiana; Faye (Ronnie) Daffron, North Carolina; a brother and sister-in-law, Edward and Susan Kirby, Alabama; also five grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Dorn officiating. Final resting place in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.