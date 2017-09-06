Marshall Eugene Vibbert, 64, Marrowbone, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Cumberland Valley Manor.

He is survived by his children, Tamera Burris, Nancy Conrad and Greg Vibbert, Marrowbone, Kentucky; Marsha Branham, Burkesville, Kentucky; Johnny and Amanda Lee Vibbert, Summer Shade, Kentucky; brothers and sisters, Rev. Lynn Farlee, Auburn, Kentucky; Roy Farlee, Marrowbone, Kentucky; Jay and Kay Vibbert, Burkesville, Kentucky; Ray Vibbert, Albany; also 13 grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Monday, September 4, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Tim Struthers and Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Final resting place in Mud Camp Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com.