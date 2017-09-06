Selva Baker Gilbert, 91, Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at Signature Health Care in Glasgow.

She is survived by her children, Donald Hay and Pamela Gilbert, Burkesville, Kentucky; Margaret Fay Gilbert and Ronnie Morgan, Columbia, Kentucky; brothers and sisters, Etta Hord, Lebanon, Kentucky; Yvonne and Donald Hardin, Fairview, Kentucky; also four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 2, 2017 at Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Billy Silverman officiating. Final resting place in Smith Grove Cemetery. Arrangements were made through Norris-New Funeral Home of Burkesville. Online condolences may be made at www.norris-new.com