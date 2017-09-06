Duvall, Parrish to wed

Chrissy Dawn Duvall and Eric Dale Parrish are happy to announce their upcoming marriage on Saturday, September 23, 2017 at noon at 1425 Nick Road, Pall Mall, Tennessee. Signs will be posted. There will be an outdoor ceremony down by the river with a reception to follow. Bring a covered dish. All are welcome. No formal invitations will be sent.

Chrissy is the daughter of Roger and Brenda Duvall and the mother of Shawn Catron and Seth Mason. Eric is the son of Janie Parrish and the late Truman Parrish.