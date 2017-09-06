Delta Kappa Gamma honors first year female teachers

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International Society (DKG) is a professional honor society for key women educators. With approximately 82,000 members in 17 countries, DKG offers members many opportunities, such as professional development, leadership training, scholarships and grants, networking with educators around the world, fellowship and learning through a local chapter, forums for presenting and publishing, and professional conferences and conventions. DKG membership is an honor and is offered by invitation from a local chapter.

The local Iota Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma is honoring the first year female teachers in Clinton and Wayne counties this year. On Wednesday, August 30th, retired Clinton County ATC Principal Alfredda Stearns (currently the only Clinton County member of DKG) visited the schools to present tote bags full of school supplies to five first year female Clinton County teachers. The local Iota Chapter of DKG wanted to offer this expression of appreciation, support, and encouragement to these ladies as they begin their journey as educators.



