Albany United Nazarene team earns first in Bible Quiz

Albany United Church of Nazarene entered two teams in the first district Bible quiz of the season at Highway Church this past weekend.

The church entered one team in the novice division . Pictured below from left to right is Montana Dowdy, Allie Jo Bowlin, Dillon Amburgy, Christopher Couch, and Dawson Stearns. A second team entered in the Experienced Divsion are picture above, left to right, Chris Claborn, Dylan York, Silas Melton, Casey Shelton, and Jonathan Weldon. This team was undefeated and placed first in their division.

Silas Melton placed second overall in individual scores in the experienced division, Chris Claborn was third, Jonathan Weldon was sixth and Casey Shelton placed ninth.